Ghana's Parliamentarians; Our Interest Or Their Pockets??
One quintessential pillar of democracy is the elected assembly called several names throughout the world. In Ghana, we call it the parliament. Ghana's parliament is made up of 275 members elected from carefully demarcated or gerrymandered constituencies. These group of people also called members of parliament (MP's) have been stationed in Accra to be our representatives.
Among their many powers is to make laws that affects our lives. They are also the guardians of our collective income as a nation and are therefore responsible for making sure that the monies that comes into our national coffers be it from cocoa, gold or loans are spent wisely.
Again, the parliament is responsible for making sure that people which are given positions of national interest are of the right disposition, level headed and are not corrupt. Oh, and they can also sack, fire or impeech the president!! In essence, the parliament is so powerful that somebody once remarked that the only thing that parliament cannot do is to change a man into a woman and vice versa..
However, Ghana's parliament ever since its creation under the only 1992 constitution has not made any meaningful impact in the running of the country. Honestly speaking, our parliament cannot boast of a single bill that has impacted the lives of Ghanaians.
Our parliament over the last decade has been soiled and engulfed with corrupt practices. Just recently it emerged that some members of parliament collected money from the national lottery authority(NLA) in order to facilitate te amendment of the national lottery act 2006 (Act 722). This issue brought a lot of confusion because people were not abreast with the reasons why the monies were paid.
Honourable James KLutse Avedzi, who was the then chairman for the parliamentary select committee on finance indicated on joyfm that the GHS 100,000 was to be used as per diem/sitting allowance. some of us are still wondering as to why a whole parliament will refuse to pay sitting allowances of its members of knowing perfectly that the it is the duty of parliament to pay all sitting allowances of committees in the parliament house.
There is no way someone will work at the Ghana highways authority and be paid by the Ghana Revenue AUthority at the end of the day. We are still in thethe broad day light but all indications shows that we've lost the route to our homes. This issue is still mindboggling because some sections of ghanaians still think the money was paid to the said committee in order to influence their work as MP's.
In the early days of this year, the member of parliament for Bawku central, hon. Mahama Ayariga also leveled an allegation against some members of of this same parliament house (those on the appointments committee ) that they each took a sum of GHS 3000.000 from hon. Boakye Agyarko (the then energy minister designate) before approving his nomination.
This issue brought a lot of hues and cries among ghanaians because why should a whole parliament of this sort receive bribe before approving a nominee. Even though the speaker of parliament instituted a committee to investigate the matter, most of the populace still thinks that the committee failed to undergo a thorough investigations into the matter. The investigative team should have undergone thorough review of the whole issue, this is because it was really baffling when the member of the house came out with such a statement.
To mostensibly Ghanaians, it might be true that there was a kinda truth in what the outspoken honourable said. For the truth of this matter, well, we'll still have to keep our fingers crossed. There have been several instances where Martin Amidu, a former attorney general leveled the same kind of allegation against the same honourable that they're engulfed in corrupt practices and he even went on further to state that he has enough evidence to back his claims.
It will also be recalled that Hon. Paul Collins Appiah Fori, a former member of the house also chastise the parliament house some time ago, he stated that the house took a sun of $5000 each before passing the Vodafone deal. this simply means that the parliamentarians did not really take their time to review the Vodafone deal.
Members of parliament who were voted for by Ghanaians to go and represent them at the highest level, go and pass proper bills that will help Ghanaians, go and fight in the interests of the people will only go there and be thinking about their selfish gains. You go to the parliament house and be receiving huge sums of money whiles the ordinary Ghanaian perish in thier homes.
These are not the only corrupt allegations being leveled against the honourable house. There are numerous allegations or cases of corruption being leveled against the house. My question is still simple "Are the parliamentarians there in our interest or they're there for their selfish gains?"....
Professor Mike Ocquaye and his house members should try and wear the cap of integrity because the shame is too much. Ghanaians have lost interest in the house and this is the right time for the whole of the Ghana's parliament house to act and regain their tarnished image.
