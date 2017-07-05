TOP STORIES
President of Groupe Ideal wins multiple awards
The President of Group Ideal, Dr. Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has been recognised for his “Outstanding performance and good works to humanity” by the Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP).
The ACCP African Gold Award is the second Award Dr. Dr. Dzani has received in the month of June and 5th so far in the year.
ACCP is a non-governmental organization affiliated to United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) organization with the accreditation of the Institute of Chartered Professionals.
“I am elated by these awards not just by the plaques but the urge to do more for mother Ghana,” Dr. Dr. Dzani stated while commenting on the awards.
Other awards Dr. dr. Dzani has picked thie year include: Overall Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana; Most Influential Economist of the Year at the Ghana UK Based Awards earlier this year and the special recognition award for Excellence in Finance at the EMY Awards.
He also received the Honorary Professorship Award from Academic Union, Oxford UK and now the African Business Legend and Entrepreneurs Award for his outstanding dedication and contribution towards sustainable development in Ghana, Africa and the world.
About Dr. Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani
Born in Lolonya in the Ada District of the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Dzani holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, an MBA in Corporate Governance & Finance from University of Hull, UK, and an Honorary Doctorate from Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma.
He also holds an Honorary Professor in Business from the Academic Union, Oxford, UK.
Dr Dzani worked with Canal Capital, a Private Equity Firm and rose to become the Head of Business Development & Consultancy. He subsequently worked with Barclays Bank, Ghana.
A trailblazing entrepreneur, Dr Dzani progressed to establish Ideal Finance in 2010. Ideal Finance has grown into a credible finance house and the flagship brand of Groupe Ideal. Groupe Ideal comprises of (13) successful business subsidiaries. He is also a member of the Council of State and a renowned Philanthropist.
