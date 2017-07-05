modernghana logo

Government Reviewing Dual Citizenship Law

Government has begun the process of reviewing Ghana’s dual citizenship law, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Mr Akufo-Addo said this at this year's diaspora homecoming summit on the theme: “Development, Opportunity and Value” in Accra on Wednesday 5 July.

While talking about the need to engage the Electoral Commission to ensure that whatever is needed to make sure the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL) comes into effect, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “The same process of engagement is being undertaken to review the dual citizenship law and its effect. The process should conclude soon.”

It is recalled that former Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Hanna Tetteh had called for a review of the constitution to allow persons with dual citizenship serve in government.

Her suggestion came after seven candidates of Nigerian heritage were elected into the parliament of the United Kingdom in the election held on Thursday June 8.

“If I said this when in office, it would have been seen as self-serving. I think we should amend our laws for dual citizens to serve in government,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, it is against the constitution for persons holding dual citizenship to serve in public office in Ghana. To do that, one must renounce his/her citizenship of the foreign country.

