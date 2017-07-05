TOP STORIES
sleeping dogs lie all the time but never regain their strengh.By: Samuel K. O. Pardy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to 2017 “Don't give up!” convention
Jehovah’s Witnesses will soon hold their annual regional conventions at the Accra Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baatsona, Spintex Road. They extend an open invitation for all to attend. The theme of this year’s program is “Don’t Give Up!”
Glory K. Bani, a convention spokesman, states: “Challenges in life can rob us of peace and even cause some to think about giving up.’’
“Our conventions this year will benefit both Witnesses and non-Witnesses because it promises to empower individuals not only to keep enduring but also to cope with challenges productively.’’
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana are organising 139 conventions - in 9 languages - in 35 cities. Worldwide, there are over 8,000,000 Witnesses in more than 115,000 congregations.
The program is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in a variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews and short videos. Additionally, one segment of a three-part feature film entitled Remember the Wife of Lot will be shown each afternoon.
A highlight of the program will be the chairman’s address on Friday morning, entitled “We Must Not Give Up-Especially Now!”
Starting the weekend of July 14, 2017, and continuing for the next 16 weeks, Jehovah’s Witnesses will extend personal invitations to everyone from Accra, Tema, and surrounding areas to attend the convention.
Locally, all of the area’s 538 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will help distribute printed invitations to the convention. There is no admission fee. Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are supported entirely by voluntary donations.
An estimated 85,000 will come to the Accra Assembly Hall for the Bible-based programs.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News