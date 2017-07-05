TOP STORIES
Philanthropist & Youth Activist Elom Ohene Donates To Peki Hospital
A Philanthropist, Business Consultant and Youth Activist, Mr. Elom Ohene, in collaboration with the Peki Interest Group ((P.i.Group) on Republic Day organised a clean-up exercise.
Mr Elom Ohene, who is a native of Peki Avetile in the South Dayi District of the Volta region, also used the occasion to make donations to the Peki Government Hospital.
Making the presentation, Mr Elom Ohene, encouraged management of the hospital to put the items donated into good use, inculcating a good mentainance culture among their staff, punctuality, selflessness and dedication of service to take back its past glory.
This, according to him, would in line help to achieve the overall health delivery goals we are all yearning for.
Receiving the items, Dr Dela Ocloo, the medical superintendent of the facility thanked the group for their timely donation and support.
He further urged likeminded groups and kindhearted citizens of Peki and its catchment communities to emulate this shining example.
According to Dr. Ocloo, the mother and Baby Unit (MBU), Laboratory and Dispensary are just some of the departments that needs assistance urgently.
Dr Ocloo appealed to government, NGOs, philanthropist to help build an ultra modern accident and emergency centre, since its strategic location to enable them handle accidents and emergencies on the Eastern Corridor Roads.
The Coordinator of the group Mr Daniel Kaklaku -Doudo thanked management of the facility for thier warm reception.
He advised management to intensify education on healthy living and preventive health methods to safeguard the health of the citizenry!
Mr Wisdom Adzatoh, a pharmacist on his part assured the items would be put to good use for the common good of the entire community.
He also requested for more collaborative efforts to improve the health delivery fortunes of the people of the district.
The group paid courtesy calls on the Chief of Tsame Togbe Baduvie, Mr Kofi Nani a pan Africanist and Mr Simon Edem Asimah immediate past member of parliament of South Dayi Constituency.
Mr. Joy Kumfo also made donations on behalf of the group to the various opinion leaders.
