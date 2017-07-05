modernghana logo

Worawora Hospital delivers first quadruplets

GNA
31 minutes ago | Health

Worawora (VR), July, GNA - A 19-year-old subsistent farmer from Bodada in the Jasikan District of the Volta region has been delivered of a set of quadruplets at the Worawora Government Hospital.

The babies, all girls, were successfully born through caesarean section by a medical team led by Dr Micah Duke Boye.

The young woman went to the Jasikan Hospital and was referred to Worawora for surgical intervention after being placed on antihypertensive.

Dr Isaac Tettey Secorm, the Acting Medical Superintendent, Worawora Government Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that all scans throughout the pregnancy showed three foetuses.

He however said after the delivery of the third baby, the Doctor touched a membrane in an attempt to remove the placenta and ruptured it and, "oops, out came a baby's leg."

Dr Secorm said all the babies were doing well and that they would be discharged soon.

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

