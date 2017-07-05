TOP STORIES
Discipline and sacrifice must become our hallmark - Bishop
Agona (Ash), July 05, GNA - The Methodist Bishop of Effiduase, the Right Reverend Robert Osborn Eshun, has called for everybody to be disciplined and accept to make the needed sacrifices to make the society better.
He indicated that no meaningful progress could be made where indiscipline, selfishness and greed held sway.
He was inaugurating a society of the church at Habitat - Agona, in the Sekyere South District.
Bishop Eshun encouraged all to find space to contribute to efforts at building a nation that worked for everyone.
He rallied the people to be inspired by the hard work and sacrifices of their forebears to build on the foundation laid.
They need to pull together to make things to happen.
He used the occasion to remind members of the church to lead Christ-like life and refuse to be associated with anything toxic to the health of society.
The Rt. Rev Eshun asked that they became good example to others in their community.
He urged them to remain unswerving in their faith and to be hopeful about the future.
Mr. Albert Johnson, the Agona Wesley Society Steward, spoke of the need for intensification of the spread of the gospel to bring salvation to more people.
He eulogized the Rev Elijah Baffoe Gyan, the Rev John Kofi Mensah and the Rev Edwene Poku Kesse, for the invaluable contribution to the planting of the new society of the church.
GNA
By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
