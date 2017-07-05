modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PUCG introduces Masters' programme in Education

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Abetifi (E/R), July 05, GNA - The Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) has introduced a Master of Arts (MA) programme in education studies to provide opportunity for teachers in semi-urban areas to upgrade themselves.

It is being organized as sandwich and on the weekends for both non- professional and professional teachers.

Mr. Kwadwo Amo Osei, the Registrar, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the programme was being run at its campuses in Akropong, Kumasi and Okwahu.

He expressed optimism that it would significantly contribute to the development of the nation's education.

He encouraged people, particularly professional teachers, to take advantage of the programme to upgrade their teaching skills.

GNA

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Minority: 15-Year Energy Bonds 'Unacceptable'

34 minutes ago

Prez Akufo-Addo Makes Strong Case For ROPAL

51 minutes ago

quot-img-1Secret LOVE last longer where no one can mix him/ herself

By: akoaso -H-H quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line