TOP STORIES
Secret LOVE last longer where no one can mix him/ herselfBy: akoaso -H-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
PUCG introduces Masters' programme in Education
Abetifi (E/R), July 05, GNA - The Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) has introduced a Master of Arts (MA) programme in education studies to provide opportunity for teachers in semi-urban areas to upgrade themselves.
It is being organized as sandwich and on the weekends for both non- professional and professional teachers.
Mr. Kwadwo Amo Osei, the Registrar, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the programme was being run at its campuses in Akropong, Kumasi and Okwahu.
He expressed optimism that it would significantly contribute to the development of the nation's education.
He encouraged people, particularly professional teachers, to take advantage of the programme to upgrade their teaching skills.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News