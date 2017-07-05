modernghana logo

PPP Chairman calls for lasting solution to flooding

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Koforidua (E/R), July 5, GNA - The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has called for a lasting solution to the perennial flooding that affects most towns and communities in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Kwaku Fredua-Agyeman, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the PPP, said every year citizens continued to suffer from floods and the authorities continued to focus mainly on Accra, forgetting the regions which also had similar challenges.

It said it had been proven that the remote cause of flooding was blockage of waterways and called on Ghanaians to respect the laws of the land and desist from building on waterways.

The statement said, over the years, people had lost their lives while others had been displaced with loss of property as a result of flooding because preventable measures were not taken.

It called for a reflection on the cost implications of floods and find appropriate solutions to the unfortunate situation.

GNA

