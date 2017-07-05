TOP STORIES
I THINK I'VE MADE A BIG MISTAKE IN LIFEBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Chief appeals for fire hydrants
Techiman (B/A), July 5, GNA - Nana Owusu Gyare II, Akwamuhene of Techiman Traditional Area has appealed to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to ensure that there were fire hydrants at vantage positions in the Municipality.
This he said would facilitate quicker access to sources of water for effective and efficient operations in the Municipality and ensure that domestic, industrial and any other fire outbreak could be quickly controlled.
Nana Gyare made the appeal when the Municipal Fire Station presented a document on hazards, risk and contingence measures to the Traditional Council on Monday at Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He asked the Service to establish vantage point hydrants in the Techiman Central Market and other densely-populated areas to avert occurrences of fire disasters.
Mr Michael Ato Korsah, the Municipal Divisional Fire Commander said risk levels of fire was too huge and stressed the need for the people to switch off their gadgets before leaving their homes.
Mr Korsah advised managers and workers of gas filling stations and other businesses to take preventive measures against fire outbreaks to protect their property and investments from being destroyed by fire outbreaks.
GNA
By Solomon K. Naambir, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News