The corrupt take opportunities with their stomachs, the upright do so with their names and honour.By: Adwoa Ayamba
GETfund projects at Jasikan College of Education abandoned
The Principal of Jasikan College of Education, Mr. Hammond Wiafe, has expressed regret that the contractor working on the various GETfund projects on campus, including the auditorium and the administration block, which work was nearing completion, had abandoned the project.
According to him, the college needed the abandoned projects badly and, therefore, appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that the contractor returns to site to complete the projects.
He noted that a lot of investments had gone into the project and that it must be completed for the college to start using them.
Speaking at the 10th congregation of the College at Jasikan over the weekend, Mr. Wiafe pointed out that government always had laudable intentions to provide infrastructure for educational institutions like the Jasikan College of Education, but most often contractors working on the projects would either delay or abandon it.
Mr. Wiafe also announced that government had released funds for feeding students, which were in arrears.
He told the gathering that the release of the funds would enable students to focus on their studies and prepare sufficiently for their end of semester examination.
He thanked the government for the move, which he said, would definitely promote the academic work of students.
The Principal of the Jasikan College of Education continued that the College, in its efforts to improve upon the quality of products it churns out, has embarked upon two projects with funding from the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T- TEL) to equip management, tutors and other staff to prepare the College to attain full tertiary status.
The College, he said, had set aside Thursday mornings for professional development sessions to better equip the tutors to deliver effectively in the classroom.
According to him, research was crucial in the College's march towards the attainment of tertiary status and autonomy.
As a result, writing and publication workshops had been organized for tutors to better equip them to publish articles and academic papers in their areas of specialization to enhance quality delivery of education in the College.
Mr. Wiafe also revealed that Jasikan College of Education had partnered with Dambai College of Education in the Krachi-East District to execute a project, named – “Empowering Teacher Trainees: Innovative Approaches to Practical Training.”
The Jassikan College of Education, according to the Principal, had graduated two categories of students who pursued two different Diploma programmes.
They include 445 students who pursued the three year Diploma in Basic Education course and 660 Untrained Teachers Diploma in Basic Education programme(UTDBE).
In all, three students had first class, 125 got 2nd Class Upper with 222 getting 2nd Class Lower. 70 had Third Class and 9 passed in the three year programme.
The Jasikan District Chief Executive, Mr. Lawrence Aziale said government had recognised that education was the key to economic emancipation of any group of people and would, therefore, introduce the free SHS in September 2017, as well as the reintroduction of teacher trainee allowance.
Mr. Aziale noted that the new Oti region that would be created out of the Volta Region was aimed at promoting rapid development as well as to create job opportunities for the people and urged the newly trained teachers to accept postings to areas where their services would mostly be needed.
From Samuel Agbewode, Jasikan.
