ASHMA, TMA to embark on demolishing exercises
The Chief Executives of Ashaiman and Tema have announced that they would demolish structures that obstruct vehicular movement on their respective major streets.
Besides, traders whose activities have increasingly been inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians would not be spared by the exercise.
On the Kwasia Juaso Street at Community One for instance, vehicles and traders who have displayed their foodstuffs and other wares on the asphalted stretch compete for space.
Therefore, a journey that is supposed to take about two minutes is delayed for about 15 minutes or more.
The situation is worse between the Ashaiman Traffic Light and Lebene junction, and on one half of the dual-carriage lane between the Ashaiman Old Tulaku and the Ashaiman Main Transport Terminal, where human traffic, traders and vehicular traffic have taken over the lane.
Traders and commercial bikers, popularly called okada, have heavily congested the lane from the Traffic Light to Lebene junction, thereby turning the entire stretch to a one-way road.
In view of this, motorists spend more than half an hour travelling through the heavily congested stretch.
As a result, whiles celebrating senior citizens over the weekend to commemorate Ghana's republic day, Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) told the gathering that his administration would take tough decisions to decongest the major streets.
He explained that arrangements are far advanced to relocate all the on-street traders, most of whom have abandoned their sheds at the various designated markets.
He said the on-street traders have up to the end of this month, July, to vacate their posts. “Under my administration, I am going to ensure that traders who violate our assembly bye-laws are prosecuted. We will charge them for obstructing traffic,” the Ashaiman MCE pointed out.
The Assembly, he further explained, would not condone any form of non-compliance from the on-street traders or street hawkers.
Also, at the forecourt of the Tema Assembly, where 300 senior citizens were honoured with a half piece of cloth each, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Mensah Anang-La, announced that he would decongest the streets to destroy unauthourised structures that impede the free flow of vehicular and human traffic.
He said the vehicular traffic in Tema is too heavy, thus affecting productivity. He bemoaned the lack of attention the Tema main market has received over the years.
Mr. Annang-La said the Assembly would re-structure the market to enhance effective trading activities for more revenue mobilization.
On security, he promised to ensure that all malfunctioning streetlights are repaired to illuminate the principal streets in Tema.
Furthermore, he said the Assembly would provide hospitals solely for the aged in the Metropolis for their medical treatment, in addition to some small scale businesses for the aged, to make them independent.
Felix Mensah Annang-La entreated the elderly to keep teaching the youth the good deeds and manners of the traditional settings in Ghana. That way, he said, Ghana would not lack visionary leaders in the next generation.
From Inusa Musah, Ashaiman.
