Ahanta youth to demonstrate against police brutality
The youth of Ahanta in the Western Region are lacing their boots and preparing to fly their placards in a demonstration against the area’s police for their unabated brutality against the indigenes.
The youth, who have promised to paint the streets of Agona-Nkwanta red, are yet to serve the police a notice for permission to hit the streets.
The decision to demonstrate against the men in black at Agona-Nkwanta, the youth explained,
was borne out of the maltreatment the Agona Police continue to unleash on innocent residents of the area.
In separate interviews with The Chronice, some of the youth could not believe why the police personnel, who are tasked to ensure peace and order, could go to the extent of assaulting a minor.
This was in reference to The Chronicle’s Friday June 30, front page publication, with the headline: ‘Traumatised school proprietress collapses at police station…after watching police maltreat pupil’.
The story narrated how Hannah Darko, the proprietress of a private school, collapsed at the Agona-Nkwanta Police Station, after witnessing the brutality by a Police Constable to her (proprietress) 14-year-old son, who had some misunderstanding with his Junior High School (JHS) female mate of Abura Estate D/A Basic School.
The said misunderstanding between the two students happened after school had closed, and the female student’s mother, who was dissatisfied with the punishment the school authorities meted out to the boy, again reported the 14-year-old boy to the police for engaging in a fight with a female student.
The minor was arrested on June 23rd and detaining behind the counter by the Police Constable, who allegedly spanked the boy until Madam Hannah could not muster the courage to watch the horror her son was going through.
Madam Hannah was later rushed to the Dixcove Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
On account of this tragedy and many other sorry incidents, the youth said they have made their mind to hit the streets to demonstrate against the police.
An angry youth ranted: “We have been silent for a long time and I think this is the time for us to rise and speak against police brutalities.”
Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has swiftly intervened in the brutality of the 14-year-old JHS student. As a result the case has been withdrawn from the Agona-Nkwanta Police, where the incident happened.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Adiku, who disclosed this to The Chronicle, added that the Command had taken the written statement of the Police Constable who allegedly beat the JHS student.
By the police Constable’s statement, she said the Command has opened investigation into the case.
She, however, denied that the said Police Constable has been interdicted.
From Alfred Adams, Takoradi.
