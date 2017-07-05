TOP STORIES
What seems difficult is because we have not the solution at hand.By: Julius Gane
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
GCB, Star Life launch three insurance policies
The Ghana Commercial Bank and Star Life Assurance have launched Bancassurance, a three-in-one policy that seeks to provide the life-time needs of customers.
The three-in-one policy is made up of the Home Call Plan, Child Education Plan and Wealth Master Plan, and the trio are the most affordable insurance products customers could rely on for their life-time financial needs.
Bancassurance was officially launched in Accra yesterday, and the Guest of Honour, Lydia Lariba Bawa (Mrs.), Commissioner, National Insurance Commission (NIC), explained that the insurance companies in Ghana are under-developed due to lack of the needed capital to make them very competitive.
Besides, the lack of well designed products, lack of insurance value proof, flimsy excuses, and the cumbersomeness customers have to go through to understand products some of the insurance companies design, she revealed, had dissuaded most Ghanaians from insuring themselves.
However, the NIC Commissioner commended GCB and Star Life Assurance for strategically coming together to launch such an innovative need-based solution, which is the biggest bank assurance platform in Ghana.
Bancassurance, she said, would improve the value of insurance to the consumer, thereby, getting more Ghanaians to enjoy the benefits insurance policies come with.
The GCB and Star Life Assurance partnership started in 2007, with the Home Call Plan, which, presently, has about 20,000 policy holders. Ten years after, Bancassurance has two latest policies viz, Child Education, which has 800 policy holders, and the Wealth Master Plan, which has about 1,000 policy holders.
Except the Home Call Plan, the two policies are hybrids, as the funds in them can be hedged against inflation, Doris Wunu (Mrs.), GCB Corporate Affairs Manager, explained.
She said GCB has over two million customers nationwide, therefore, the Customer Care outfit of the bank would start selling the Bancassurance policies to their customers and new ones.
In order to hold any of the Bancassurance policies, Doris Wunu (Mrs.) said one must have an account with the GCB.
G
By Inusa Musah.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News