Woyome faces AG’s arsenal on July 24
The Supreme Court has thrown out an application filed by an Accra-based businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, praying it to stop his oral examination by the Attorney General (AG) in relation to his GH¢51.2 million indebtedness to the state.
Mr. Woyome had prayed the Supreme Court to stay proceedings of its ruling, granting an application by the Attorney General to orally examine him over the refund of the GH¢51 million judgment debt paid him.
In the application, Mr. Woyome averred that he would suffer irreparable damage if the oral examination takes place before the review is heard. Responding to the application, a Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, opposed the request for a stay of proceedings, describing the reasons as improper.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Benin, agreed with the Deputy Attorney General's submission and dismissed the application, which he described as unmeritorious and without basis. The court said there was no basis for the application to halt the oral examination.
The court, however, accepted medical advice from doctors at the 37 Military Hospital, asking the embattled businessman to rest for two weeks. The was after counsel for the defendant, Ken Anku, had told the court that his client was unwell, and had been given two weeks off duty to recuperate.
Counsel further told the court that he had in his possession documents from the 37 Military Hospital, which show that his client is unwell and should not be engaged in any activity for a fortnight.
The Deputy Attorney, however, opposed the request, arguing that it was part of a ploy being used by the businessman to delay execution of the court’s order. He also contended that Mr Woyome obtained the medical report for the sick leave on June 30, 2017, a day after he had appeared before the same court, and that it could not be true that he is unwell.
To the Deputy Attorney General, regardless of whatever tactics Mr Woyome would bring, “the day of reckoning would definitely catch up with him; he can't run any longer.”
Justice Anthony A. Benin responded that the 37 Military Hospital was a reputable hospital whose advice must be respected, and adjourned the oral examination to July 24, 2017.
Meanwhile, Justice Anthony A. Benin has advised Mr Ken Anku not to get emotionally attached to cases he is doing, because it would affect him. He said, “for the past two sittings, I had observed that counsel sometimes becomes emotional. Please don't get emotionally attached to the case/”.
Judgement debt tale
Mr. Woyome was paid GH¢51 million after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.
However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010 held that the amount was paid illegally to him. Subsequently, the Supreme Court, in 2014, ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money, after a former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, single-handedly challenged the legality of the payments.
Following delays in retrieving the money, Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court's judgment, ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.
Mr. Amidu, himself, in 2016, filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to examine Alfred Woyome on how he was going to pay back the money, after the Attorney General's office, under the Mahama Administration, led by the former Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, discontinued a similar application.
In February 2017, however, Mr. Amidu withdrew his suit seeking an oral examination, explaining that the change of government, and the assurance by the new Attorney General to retrieve all judgement debts wrongfully paid to individuals, had given him renewed confidence in the system.
By Diana Kodie.
