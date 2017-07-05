TOP STORIES
I define ‘nothing’ as ‘something which is the opposite of everything’. You can get everything from nothing; or nothing from everything. It is all up to you!By: N Atta Kusi Adusei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
BNI downs NDC missile against BOST MD
The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has, after investigations, cleared the Managing Director (MD) of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company limited (BOST), Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng, off any underhand dealing in the sale of some contaminated fuel products.
Following this report, the Ministry of Energy told reporters at a news conference in Accra yesterday, that they had now established that the contamination of the 5 million litres of fuel occurred on January 18, this year, at a time the current BOST MD had not assumed office.
The MD has come under criticism after the sale of the contaminated fuel was made public.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been loud over the issue just to make political capital out of it.
The Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, subsequently set up a committee to look into the issue and submit a report, as the Ministry had oversight responsibility of BOST.
Alongside the committee was an on-going investigation by National Security, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the National Petroleum Authority, which has established, as captured in a statement by the Energy Ministry, that “the contamination of the 5 million litres occurred on January 18th. This was before the current BOST MD assumed office.”
Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday, Mr Boakye Agyarko, reiterating the findings of the BNI and the National Security, and indicated that, BOST, as a matter of practice, has been selling its contaminated products as far back as 2014.
“Over 8 million litres of the contaminated fuel was sold in 2015, and over 12 million litres was sold in 2016. The 5 million litres sold is less than that for 2015 and 2016. The sale of contaminated products has, thus, far been to individuals, union members and companies that have largely not been licensed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). From 2015 to 2016, a total of 49 unlicensed companies and individuals bought contaminated products from BOST at GH¢1 or below,” the Minister argued.
According to the Energy Minister, the findings of the various investigations show that by practice, a company did not even have to be registered to buy contaminated products from BOST.
“In the particular case of Movenpina, which bought the 5 million litres of contaminated products, it was duly incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana at the time the transaction occurred,” he opined.
The BNI investigation has also established, and was accordingly in the Minister's statement, that the address or phone number of Movenpina is not the same as that of the BOST MD. “It is not the case that the MD of BOST owns the company that bought the products.”
Mr. Boakye Agyarko remarked that “the investigations so far carried out by the state security agencies and the NPA show that on the basis of previous practice, there was no wrongdoing at BOST on the sale of 5 million litres of the contaminated products. We wish to advise that social commentators will, in future, cross check their facts before making allegations that have the tendency of causing unnecessary panic among consumers of petroleum products.”
The Minister referred to the statement issued by the NPA last week, which gave the assurance that the contaminated products had been fully accounted for, and, therefore, had not been delivered to the retail stations on the market. “We wish to confirm that the contaminated products are currently being quarantined at the various depots, and do not pose any danger to public safety,” he added.
According to the Minister, the Ministry would start the implementation of the recommendations, some of which had been pending from previous investigation reports, on the sale and discharge of contaminated products. The recommendations include a review and introduction of new regulations on the sale and discharge of contaminated products; codify and publish widely a competitive tender process based on transparent advertisement for the sale of contaminated products.
“No unlicensed company, individual or union member can trade in contaminated products any longer. Registered and certified only corporate entities that will be designated to buy contaminated products directly from BOST. These entities will be required to go back to NPA to file reconciled records of disposal.”
The Ministry, being concerned about the fact that, year in year out, it is faced with the contamination of large volumes of products through preventable accidents, has resolved that the necessary actions should be taken to ensure that it was brought to an immediate end.
“The Ministry is, therefore, asking Dr. Lawrence Darkwah, Head of Chemical Engineering Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), an acknowledged expert in the field, to lead the committee [setup by the Ministry] to consult with all relevant stakeholders to review the entire operations of BOST, in order to prevent future contamination of products. This review is to be completed within two weeks,” he stated.
By Maxwell Ofori.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines