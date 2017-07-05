TOP STORIES
Group vows to stretch vindicated BOST MD
The Coalition for Social Justice (CJS), a pressure group, says it will fight to ensure that Albert Obeng, the vindicated Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), faces the consequences for violating the laws of the state.
Addressing the media in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi, Convener, said, albeit the BOST MD being cleared by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for no wrongdoing, the bureau lacks the locus to probe into such issues.
Albert Obeng, about a week ago, came under intense fire for allegedly selling five million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Energy.
Not only did the accusers of the BOST MD claim that Movenpiina Energy’s letterhead bore his contact numbers, but that the company was not duly registered with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
After the cacophony of demands by the Minority in Parliament, and a section of Ghanaians, to the Minister for Energy to interdict the BOST MD, the Minister, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko, set up an eight-member Ministerial Committee to investigate the matter.
But, before the committee could present its findings to the sector Minister, yesterday, the BNI submitted its report to the Energy Minister, saying Albert Obeng did not err in the raging contaminated fuel saga.
In view of the BNI’s report, the Minister dissolved the eight-member Ministerial Committee he had tasked.
The BNI’s report notwithstanding, the CJS still held that the BOST MD could not be detached from the sale of the contaminated fuel.
Explaining that the decision to sell the fuel was reckless, Sammy Gyamfi said it would be more prudent for the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to launch an inquiry into the matter.
Mr. Gyamfi maintained that there was a clear indication of conflict of interest in the transaction, as the address and telephone number of Movenpiina Energy’s letterhead could be traced to the personal residence and office of Albert Obeng, the BOST MD.
“This gives the clearest indication that Alfred Obeng has [a] personal interest in the affairs of Movenpiina Energy,” he stated.
He asked: “In the first place, how did Movenpiina Energy know of the availability of the exact volumes of the contaminated fuel, when there was no public announcement to that effect by BOST?”
Sammy Gyamfi claimed gathering some fresh evidence to the fact that Movenpiina Energy, on June 2, 2017, sold two million litres of the contaminated fuel to another unlicensed company, Macwest.
Based on the evidence the CJS had gathered, Sammy Gyamfi called on the public to disregard the BNI report, and entreated CHRAJ to launch a fresh inquiry into the contaminated fuel sale saga.
By Bernice Bessey.
