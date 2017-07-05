modernghana logo

BoG gives authorisation for GN Bank Mobile Money

32 minutes ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has given authorisation to GN Bank to introduce mobile money to the public.

The Central Bank's authorisation paves the way for the bank to introduce this unique service which combines mobile money with mobile banking.

GN Mobile Money is unique because it is available on all networks which mean that every mobile phone subscriber or the user can open an e-account or wallet with GN Bank.

The service is available on both Android and feature phones.

A customer of GN Mobile Money is able to save money, transfer money, pay bills and buy airtime for all networks from their mobile phone.

In addition, customers of GN Bank are able to have remote access to their bank accounts via the mobile money service to check their bank account balances, view mini statements and transfer money from one account to the other.

With this product, GN Bank has made it possible for increased financial inclusion by welcoming every mobile phone user to have a wallet on their phone.

