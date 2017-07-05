TOP STORIES
5 bodies sighted in Nsuta-Prestea mining pit
Rescue workers in the Prestea-Nsuta mining disaster have sighted five more bodies as the hope of rescuing survivors in the 80-feet pit turn into a mirage.
Best FM’s Kojo Fletcher reports the bodies of the five illegal miners are yet to be brought out from the pit.
Rescue workers are working tirelessly to bring them out in the next few hours, he added.
It will bring to six the total number of bodies retrieved from the disaster that happened on Sunday after a heavy downpour.
The first body was retrieved on Tuesday, 48 hours after the incident. There was hope that at least some survivors could be rescued after workers claimed to be hearing voices of some of the trapped victims.
Over three days after the incident, rescue workers have given up any hope of finding any victim alive.
The rescue team has arranged for ambulances to pick up bodies of dead miners to the morgue.
Some 16 bodies are yet to be accounted for, Fletcher indicated. The miners dug their way into the pit in search of gold at a time government has announced a ban on all form of small scale mining.
The pit was said to have caved-in trapping the miners. At least five of the trapped miners were rescued alive on Monday and have been assisting with information on the total number of miners trapped.
Rescue workers made up of the residents, police, fire service personnel and other government officials are still on the site digging through mud and hoping to atleast retrieve bodies of the dead to be given a befitting burial.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
