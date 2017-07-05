TOP STORIES
Container demurrage killing maritime industry
Accra, July 5, The Container Demurrage is killing Shipper Community and urgent intervention is needed to save operators.
The Shipper Community has therefore decided to embark on screaming loudly to attract Government and Stakeholders’ intervention and described container demurrage charges as unacceptable and avoidable financial burden on industry players.
The Shipper Community outlined number of issues which they classified as critical contributing factor for shipper to hold a container inside the terminal for longer than agreed free days and called for immediate intervention.
Mr Fred Asiedu-Dartey, Chairman of the West Africa Branch of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) led the Shipper Community to sound the laud cry at the first ICS maritime stakeholders’ conference on Container Demurrage in Accra.
The ICS maritime stakeholders’ conference is on the general heme: “Container Demurrage; Its administration and impact on Ghana’s Maritime Industry.
Mr Asiedu-Dartey noted that over 80 per cent of liner cargo cannot be cleared from the ports within the allowable seven days free time, which leads to an estimated US$100 million being paid in a year as demurrage.
He also blamed aspects of administrative framework which to shipper community remains unclear.
He therefore called on government and stakeholders to fix the challenges and operational lapses within the cargo handling systems to ensure that goods are cleared faster through more efficient arrangement.
Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry shares the concern of the shipper community on container demurrage and attributed the problem to inefficiencies in the clearance procedures, which some shippers exploit to cash in on demurrage.
He affirmed ICS’s revelation that huge sum of money goes into the demurrage business which could have also benefited the country and must be stopped.
Mr Ahenkorah recommended that agents should be allowed to put insurance policies against container detention so when containers are taken out and comes back with a cost and are not able to pay, the insurance companies would cover the cost for the benefit of the country.
He also emphasised on need capacity building and challenged ICS to ensure operators in the sector regularly update their professional skills in accordance with international best practices.
Dr. Kofi Mbiah, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shipper’s Authority noted that container demurrage is having dangerous impact on Ghana’s maritime industry.
He noted that the shipper community is at pains to understand exactly the calculation of the seven days free time and finds it ambiguous “even holidays and weekends are included in the calculations.
“It is also unclear the commencement day whether its start as soon as vessel arrives and at what time it arrives. There is total lack of uniformity some ports begin to count immediately it arrives”.
Dr Mbiah emphasised that 80 per cent of liner cargos are unable to clear within the given period because of delay from service providers and activities of unreliable clearing agents and inconsistencies in its operations, difficulties in locating containers and also delays in the receipts of cargo documentation.
He recommended that much education of shippers is needed and also full automation of the clearance procedure should be ensured.
He further said that there is the need to introduce a better system for tracking containers and increased the number of customs officials at the ports to reduce the hours spent on handling containers.
Mr. Karl Franz, ICS Chairman explained that container demurrage is a bane to the Maritime Industry...“without shipping there will be no globalisation and therefore it helps to sustain economic growth in the country.
He stressed that container demurrage is a huge issue not only in Ghana but all over the world as such delays affects financial issues in a country.
Ms Julie Lithgow, ISC Director at the Institute’s headquarters in London said the aim of the institute was to support and encourage the next generation through teaching and mentoring.
She said the importance of maritime trading to the economic development of the world cannot be under-estimated “as countries that are able to trade fairly grow richer”.
Ms Lithgow noted that sea transportation and trade used to be the cheapest business means but in recent times impact of container demurrage has gradually eroded.
The ICS is the professional body for all members of the commercial shipping industry including shipbrokers, ship managers and agents, and other maritime practitioners.
