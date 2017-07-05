TOP STORIES
We Hire Persons With Disability - MTN
Although employment discrimination against persons with disability was outlawed in 2006 through the Persons With Disability Act (Act 715), employment and workplace discrimination still exist, for a variety of reasons.
In recognition of this problem, MTN Ghana has joined support to promote the hiring of the persons with disability at a Career Fair for Persons with Disabilities organized by Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) in Accra under the theme, “Disability is Not Inability.”
Speaking on the sideline of the event, the Human Resource Executive of MTN Ghana, Ama Benneh-Amponsah said MTN strives to attract the best talent irrespective of one’s physical challenges.
“We actually don’t discriminate when it comes to hiring. We at MTN believe in diversity and inclusiveness which is our main reason for participating in this career fair to get the best talent. When you apply for a job at MTN it is usually done through online,” she stated.
The HR Executive added that a panel is constituted to do an assessment of the person in relation to how he/she can make good use of the facilities that are available to minimize stress and increase output.
There is another growing concern about the lack of internal hiring support which is often a budgetary problem arising from the fact that funds don’t exist for creating internal expertise in hiring, accommodating and training people with disabilities.
Ama Benneh-Amponsah indicated that, “when you come to MTN office right from the access point and how you enter the system and our office space, be it our service or headoffice you will notice that we have specific accommodations for people who are abled and disabled.”
Even within our lifts, she emphasized, has a facility where a disabled person can easily point to whichever floor he/she is visiting without any difficulty.
Advancing towards social inclusion, Madam Benneh-Amponsah said MTN has put in place special accommodation that includes persons with disabilities who are staff of MTN to contribute towards the advancement of the company and the nation at large.
“We do and across our various offices in the country you will find people who are not able bodied employed as workers of MTN with special arrangements,” she posited.
According to her, they are looking forward at the end of the career fair to employing into various job portfolios good talents that are reserved for persons with disabilities.
