OAFLA Meets In Ethiopia

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Health
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a pose with other OAFLA leaders
The Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) has organised a Steering Committee Meeting in the Ethiopian capital.

This was done following a successful two-day technical advisors meeting to endorse recommendations that was made by the technical advisors to the first ladies of member states.

The meeting was held at the 19th General Assembly of OAFLA organised on the sideline of the 29th AU summit. It was under the theme: 'building on 15 years of engagement to harness the demographic dividend (DD) of Africa through promoting the needs of adolescents and their access to youth-friendly health services'.

Being her maiden OAFLA meeting, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana, chaired the OAFLA Steering Committee meeting on behalf of Dr Gertrude Mutharika, President of OAFLA and who also is the first lady of the Republic of Malawi.

The meeting concluded with an endorsement of the recommendations made by the technical advisors of the first ladies, as well as a communiqué to indicate the focus area of OAFLA during the General Assembly.

