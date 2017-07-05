modernghana logo

WordDigest: Surrender To God

Ebenezer Zor
46 minutes ago | Feature Article

"Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken".

[Psalms 55:22] NIV
The scripture says we should surrender all our cares to God.

When we surrender to God whatever that beset us, He gives us victory.

A lot of people are suffering nowadays because they have not surrendered that;

-financial crisis to God
- marriage situations to God
-health issues to God
-joblessness to God
- promotion to God
- barrenness to God
- project to God
and many more.
Hannah in the Bible surrendered to God through prayer for a child and God gave her a prophet.

When you cast your burden on God not on friends in all areas of your life, you shall be become a winner.

Anytime you surrender to God, God sustains you so that your righteousness won't be faulted.

Surrender to God and win the battles.
Surrendering to God all the weights that beset us is the only way to win battles.

Be admonished.
Prayer
Father in heaven I surrender all to you.
Confession
The Lord is my shepherd.
WordDigest whatsapp page #:+233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration

