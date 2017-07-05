TOP STORIES
Sometimes people try to run away from their own shadowsBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
NGO Establishes Clinic At Ablekuma Fanmilk
An Accra based Non-Governmental Organisation, Divine Group International Foundation on 1st July, 2017 commissioned its newly 20 bed clinic facility at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb in the Ga-Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.
The occasion was to mark Ghana’s Republic Day Celebrations and was in line with the organisation’s “corporate social responsibility towards the community it operates from”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation Mr. Ebenezer Kofi-Mensah Adu-Lartey stated.
“Our mission is to promote human transformation wellbeing by mobilizing and bringing quality healthcare and salvation to deprived communities whereas we envision an improved life for all. The foundation chose to establish the clinic at Ablekuma Fanmilk because the area is deprived and lacks certain basic social amenities”, Mr. Adu-Lartey added.
The event which was followed with a free medical screening saw a sizeable number of residents in the community and adjoining areas taking part. The screening was conducted with adequate checks on some medical conditions such as Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar Level, blood pressure and lots more. Finance Officer of the foundation Mr. Sheriff Trosdzo took the entire entourage on a tour around the newly established health facility after which they all joined in the medical screening exercise.
About 200 people including children, took part in the exercise. Twelve pregnant women were given special consultation whereas two disabled persons were also given special attention. Most of the elderly women who had high sugar level were given special treatment and were advised by doctors to becoming for regular check-up.
Some of the dignitaries present were the Coordinating Director of Ga Central Municipality Mr. Charles Ashley Djani, the Presiding Member of the municipality Hon. Sheriff Fatah, and some officials from the Ga Central Municipal Assembly who there to represent the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE). Aside them, The Chief and Elders of Ablekuma Fanmilk, the District Police Commander, the assemblyman in the area and some opinion leader and religious leaders were also at the function to support the occasion.
Mr. Charles Djani was grateful and demonstrated his appreciation to the foundation for such a benevolent act aimed at improving health care in the area. He added that residents in the community will now patronise the facility for most of their health care activities.
The Chief of the area and some of the community members show appreciation for the act of giving back to the society. Donors for the occasion included Letap Pharmaceutical, Danadams Pharmaceutical, and Healthline limited.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News