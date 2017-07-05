modernghana logo

Sunyani Zoomlion Staff Threaten To Strike

Space FM, Sunyani
46 minutes ago | General News

Over 300 workers of waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, in the Sunyani Municipality, have threatened to lay down their tools from Wednesday, July 12, 2017, if the company does not pay them their salaries.

According to the aggrieved workers, they have been working for the past seven months without pay, adding that all efforts to compel the company to pay them have proved futile.

The aggrieved staff told Space FM in Sunyani that the most irritating part is that management has not found it necessary to even explain to them the cause of the delay in making payments.“They don’t respect us but, we shall respect ourselves”, they said, adding that “ we are fed up with the silence on the part of the regional managers of Zoomlion”.

Some of them said they are struggling to feed their families; “what do we tell our families?”, they asked.

“We are appealing to Zoomlion Ghana to pay us our salaries, even if they cannot pay all the seven months, they should make part payment for our survival, things are really hard for us,” one of the worked said

When our team called the Sunyani Office of Zoomlion, we were told the delay of payment of salaries is nationwide and efforts are still being made to rectify the anomaly.

But from the manner the aggrieved workers presented their case, residents of Sunyani may wake up next Wednesday to heaps of refuse all over the municipality.

