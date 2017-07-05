modernghana logo

Man Sodomizes Boy In Bush

Daily Guide
20 minutes ago | Politics

Residents of Pelungu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region were hit by shocking news of a man sodomizing a mentally unstable boy in a bush at Tanbabug – along the Pelungu-Sakote road.

The man was later reportedly identified by the boy as one George Mbabon, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress in the Nabdam Constituency.

A DAILY GUIDE source at Pelungu said Mr. Mbabon did not object to the allegation leveled against him in the presence of his family members, nor that of the boy's at the Pelungu chief’s palace, obviously confirming that the action was carried out in the bush.

Chief of the Pelungu Traditional Area, Naba Sierig Sobil IV, has referred the case to the Nangodi police to handle.

Monday, July 3, was Pelungu market day and since the news broke at about 2:30 pm, many traders had their attention shifted from their wares and rather spent time discussing the strange news.

Mr. Mbabon, according to the source, did not say why he perpetrated the alleged act, but some residents have since jumped to his defence, that he might have been pushed into the act by an evil spirit, just to tarnish his image as a politician.

There are others who thought his “cup was full,” saying, there might be other victims who for fear of being doubted or ridiculed by the public, had kept their ordeals to themselves.

According to the DAILY GUIDE source, many functionaries of the NDC in the district were equally shocked at the news, but would not comment on it, saying they wanted to hear it from the man himself.

An arrangement had been made for the victiom to receive medical attention at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga

