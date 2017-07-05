TOP STORIES
EBOLA is a BOLA that halts Mankind from OVERPOPULATION.By: SA Sarkodie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
NSS Awes Deputy Director
The Ag. Deputy Executive Director of National Service Scheme, Miss Gifty Oware-Aboagye, was on Tuesday 4th July awed with a surprise birthday party.
Miss Oware-Aboagye who was earlier this year appointed by the President in an Acting position together with Hon. Mustapha Ussif and Henry Nana Boakye as Ag. Executive Director and Ag. Deputy Executive Director respectively, had returned to the office from a two weeks posting conference outside the capital and was put in tears by the love displayed to her from the staff of NSS.
In acknowledging the surprise party, She expressed her profound gratitude to her superior Hon. Ussif, her colleague Henry Nana Boakye, staffs, service personnel, friends and loved ones who were around. She assured them of giving her all to see a transformed NSS and country.
Information gathered also indicates, the Scheme will soon hold a press conference to officially release the 2017/18 posting.
