GMMWF organises health screening
Accra, July 4, GNA - The Ghana Muslim Mission Women's Fellowship (GMMWF), has organised a health screening exercise for members as part of activities lined up for its 50th anniversary celebration.
The exercise geared towards the wellbeing of members was to create the awareness on cervical cancer and breast cancer and to screen members as well provide the necessary advice were required.
Mr Abdul Rahman Al-Hassan, the National GMSA President, leading the team of health personnel said breast cancer was a kind of disease that developed from breast cells, and usually starts off in the inner lining of milk ducts or the lobules that supply them with milk.
He said the first symptoms of breast cancer was usually an area of thickened tissue in the woman's breast, or a lump.
The majority of lumps are not cancerous; however, women should get them checked by a health care professional.
Some symptoms of breast cancer include a lump in a breast, pain in the armpits or breast that does not seem to be related to the woman's menstrual period, pitting or redness of the skin of the breast; like the skin of an orange, rash around (or on) one of the nipples.
Others are, swelling (lump) in one of the armpits, an area of thickened tissue in a breast, discharge from one of the nipples; sometimes containing blood, changes in nipple appearance; becoming sunken or inverted, changes in the size or shape of the breast and peeling, scaling or flaking of the nipple-skin or breast-skin.
On the other hand he said cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells on the cervix grow out of control.
Mr Al-Hassan, who is also a student at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Training School, said cervical cancer symptoms may include, bleeding from the vagina that is not normal, such as bleeding between menstrual periods, after sex, or after menopause, pain in the lower belly or pelvis, pain during sex and vaginal discharge that is not normal.
In both cases he noted that they can often be successfully treated when found early, therefore advised the women to seek early medical care when they notice such symptoms and changes.
The women were later taken through texts including hepatitis B, breast examination, High blood pressure and diabetes.
Mrs Mariama Obeng, National Co-ordinator of the GMMWF said this year the fellowship marks it's 50 since its formation, with the aim of mobilizing Muslim women across the country to instill the true teachings of Islam in them.
She said the activity which was in collaboration with Ghana Muslim Students Association, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was to offer members an opportunity to conduct various text and have an idea about illness pertaining to women.
She said the fellowship exists is seven regions across the country and as such all regions are simultaneously organising similar events to commemorate the anniversary celebration.
She appealed to members to take advantage of the opportunity to check their health status freely as well as benefit and adhere to the advice of the student doctors in order to live and maintain healthy lives.
Mrs Obeng noted that the theme for the year- long celebration which started in May is 'Ghana Muslim Mission Women's Fellowship; Interrogating the Past and Shaping the Future'.
She said the Fellowship, since its inception has been a very formidable force behind the Ghana Muslim Mission and has contributed enormously to the organic growth and development of the organisation.
Mrs Obeng said it was significant to note that the Fellowship had transformed many lives through its weekly 'Dawah' sessions in all the regions and districts through conferences, seminars and workshops to develop the skills of the women.
'These have enabled the women to contribute to the social, economic and spiritual development of their communities,' she added.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
