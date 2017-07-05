TOP STORIES
Ethiopian graduates 337 aviation professionals
Accra, July 4, GNA - Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest aviation academy in Africa, a full ICAO Trainer Plus Member and IATA Authorized Global Training Centre, has graduated 337 Aviation Professionals.
The graduates included 81 aviation maintenance technicians, 186 cabin crew and catering professionals, 70 commercial and ground service professionals at a graduation ceremony held at Ethiopian Headquarters on June 30.
A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said Ato Busera Awel, Chief Commercial Officer at Ethiopian, gave out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to cabin crew and achievement award to graduates with outstanding academic performance.
The Chief Commercial Officer said: 'Seven years of successful execution of our vision 2025 have made us the largest and the best airline in the continent of Africa.'
He said their sharp focus on the four Pillars of Vision 2025; Fleet, Human Resource Development (HRD), Infrastructure and Systems were one of the most important success factors.
He said the Academy was the foundation of their HRD and their business was all about people.
'We have inaugurated the largest and the most modern Cargo Terminal in Africa and today I am happy that we are celebrating the graduation of our brothers and sisters from this state of the art centre of excellence,' he added.
He congratulated the graduants on their success and encouraged them to carry on with Ethiopian transcendent corporate culture and work ethic, and sustain the legacy in their proud 70 plus years of history and success.
Operating successfully since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals.
Currently, the academy trains 1,500 youths per annum and it envisages to enhance its intake capacity to 4, 000 by 2025.
Ethiopian Aviation Academy is a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member and IATA's Authorized Global Training Center and Accredited Training School.
GNA
