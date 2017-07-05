TOP STORIES
Do not be a non-entity in life.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
'My community needs support to complete school project'
New Abirem (E/R), July 4, GNA- Obrempong Kwasi Amoh Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem has called for support from philanthropist, NGOs and the government to support the community to complete Old Abirem Anglican Junior High school project.
He said school if completed would consist of a three unit classroom block, computer room, head teacher's office, and a store room.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Obrempong Amoh I said the project was initiated by the traditional leaders due to the inadequate classroom challenges facing them.
He said the traditional leaders inspected the school and therefore decided to carry out the project but due to financial constraints, the project got stalled.
He hinted that over GH¢200,000.00 had been spent on the project but there were more to be done and called on corporate bodies to complete the project.
Obrempong Amoh I said it formed part of his social responsibilities to ensure that inhabitants in the mining communities had access to quality education to minimise the high rate of illiteracy facing them.
He therefore sent an SOS to the government to speed up with the construction of the road from Nkawkaw to Abirim which for months had been abandoned.
Aside the mining that takes place in the Birim North District, inhabitants in the area are mostly farmers and cultivate oranges, cocoa, cassava, plantain and other vegetables, he added.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News