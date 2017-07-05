TOP STORIES
Rotaract club of Accra Ring Road Central inducts new executives
Accra, July 4, GNA - The Rotaract Club of Accra Ring Road Central has inducted into office Mr Dean Senchim as its new President for the next Rotary Year, beginning from July 1, to June 30, 2018.
Mr Senchim took over from Mrs Paulina Buabeng-Duah, and heads a 12-member executive with Nana Quophy Appiah as Vice-President, Ms Hannah Wilson as Secretary and Mr Eric Zinbabora as Treasurer.
Other members of the board are Mr Gabriel Fienya as Club Administrator, Ms Abigail Kwarteng as Membership Director, Mr Faisal Dodoo as Service Projects Director and Ms Helen Habib as Public Relations/Fundraising Director.
Ms Phoebe Addison, Mr Kofi Nkrumah-Debrah and Mr Kwaku Kwakye Mamphey occupy the positions of Sergeant-At-Arms, Youth Service Director and Legal Committee Director respectively.
Mr Dean Senchim, the President Elect, in his inaugural speech emphasised that together with his board, he was determined to serve less privileged communities with a main focus on the environment, legal support and provision of clean, potable water.
'The success of the incoming board would depend on four main sustainable pillars of the Club; namely, team work, discipline, effective time management and selfless commitment to the herculean task ahead', he said.
Mrs Paulina Buabeng-Duah, the Immediate Past President, was ecstatic for the close of a good Rotaract year and thankful to the club members for their unflinching support during her tenure of office.
She admonished the membership to proffer the same support to the new President and his board.
The ceremony on the theme: 'Possible Together,' saw the offering of goodwill messages and donations to the club in support of a successful year ahead, as well as a signature wall which was signed by all present as a show of solidarity.
The Rotaract Club of Accra Ring Road Central, which was chartered by the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central in 1995, remains one of Ghana's most vibrant Rotaract clubs and provides the platform for young professionals of diverse backgrounds to serve their communities through community service and volunteerism.
The club was recently awarded the prestigious award of 'Most Outstanding Rotaract Club in Ghana 2016/2017 Rotary Year'.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
