Appeals Court adjourned Sosu'case
Accra, July 4, GNA - The Court of Appeal has adjourned the hearing of an application for a stay of execution by suspended human rights lawyer, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, over his suspension from legal practice by the General Legal Council (GLC).
The court adjourned the matter following a request by lawyers for the GLC to consult their clients following what they call new allegations against some officers of the Council.
Mr Sosu filed the application seeking to put on hold his three-year suspension from the legal profession pending the final determination of his appeal by the court.
When the case was called on Tuesday morning, Counsel for GLC, Mr Kizito Beyuo, prayed the court for an adjournment, saying the suspended lawyer had made some allegations against some members of the GLC which require an appropriate response.
The court therefore obliged them, and adjourned the case to July 11.
The GLC earlier in June this year, banned Mr Sosu, a Human Rights lawyer, from practicing as a lawyer for three years, for overcharging a client as well as advertising his services.
It said that, within the 3-year period, Lawyer Sosu 'shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal service to any person whomsoever, wheresoever.'
According to the Council, Lawyer Xavier-Sosu charged his client GH¢50,000.00, which was 'excessive' and an 'overestimation' for the services rendered, although he [Sosu] had told the client he was offering his legal services for free.
But the embattled lawyer appealed the council's decision and subsequently applied for a stay of execution of his 3-year ban.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
