Receptionists advised to be respectful to visitors

GNA
28 minutes ago | Social News

Winneba (C/R), July 4, GNA - Madam Rose Anninful, Registrar of the Effutu Traditional Council, has called on front desk officers to be cordial to visitors on their premises.

She said front desk officers play key roles in carving an excellent image for their organisations and it behoves on them to exhibit professional qualities by being friendly to their guests.

Madam Anninful said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when senior citizens of Winneba were feted during the 57th Republic Day anniversary.

She expressed unhappiness with the unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour put up by some front desk officers when people visit their workplaces and urged them to change such attitudes.

Madam Anninful said by doing so they would create a conducive atmosphere for the public to transact business with their respective organisations.

She also appealed to the various labour movements in the country to team up with government to organize periodic orientation courses for front desk officers to improve their skills.

