TOP STORIES
Ghana our beloved Nation belongs to all of us.By: TA Segbedji
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Receptionists advised to be respectful to visitors
Winneba (C/R), July 4, GNA - Madam Rose Anninful, Registrar of the Effutu Traditional Council, has called on front desk officers to be cordial to visitors on their premises.
She said front desk officers play key roles in carving an excellent image for their organisations and it behoves on them to exhibit professional qualities by being friendly to their guests.
Madam Anninful said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when senior citizens of Winneba were feted during the 57th Republic Day anniversary.
She expressed unhappiness with the unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour put up by some front desk officers when people visit their workplaces and urged them to change such attitudes.
Madam Anninful said by doing so they would create a conducive atmosphere for the public to transact business with their respective organisations.
She also appealed to the various labour movements in the country to team up with government to organize periodic orientation courses for front desk officers to improve their skills.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News