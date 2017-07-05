TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
WAPIC Insurance partners stakeholders to fight road accidents
Accra, July 4, GNA - WAPIC Insurance Ghana Limited, has engaged players in the road and transport sector to discuss ways of curbing the menace of road incidents in the country.
The seminar on the theme: 'Road Safety - A Shared Responsibility of Players in the Transport Industry,' touched on pertinent road safety issues and the operations of appropriate quarters in dealing with the escalating rate of motor accidents.'
Mr Adedayo Arowojolu, the Managing Director, WAPIC Insurance Ghana said most claim notifications from motor accidents indicated that 90 per cent of the accidents were as a result of indiscipline on the roads.
He said the decision to hold the seminar was premised on their flagship MOOV Motor product, which he said, exposed them daily to an 'increasing rate of motor accidents and deaths on our roads', and had consequently informed their decision to bring together transport stakeholders to analyse the way forward in achieving accident-free roads.
Mr Arowojolu, said they would actively engage drivers, who were principal transport stakeholders, in road safety education and would include press publications and social media engagements.
He, however, called for the institution of more stringent penalties for flouting traffic laws to discourage others as the current penalty system was weak.
The outcome of the deliberations, he said, would be communicated to relevant authorities who had the mandate to effect the needed changes.
Mr Samuel Ayeh Payne, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Road and Transport, said 95 per cent of road accidents were preventable, citing human error - notably over-speeding, as the most reported cause of motor accidents in the country.
He said road safety was a collaborative effort between law makers, road users and other partners, as such, he would forward a proposal to see to the creation of a Road Quality Assurance establishment at the Ministry of Transport to ensure roads constructed were fit for purpose.
Mrs May Obiri Yeboah, the Executive Director of the National Road Safety Commission, said about two per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went into road traffic crashes and called for a media campaign on Road User Discipline to inculcate into Ghanaians, a sense of responsibility toward road safety.
To help enhance road visibility, particularly at night, she called on road users to endeavour to use good reflectors, speed limiters, warning triangles and seat belts to prevent road accidents and save lives.
Mrs Mabel Sagoe, the Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) said efforts were underway to get all activities of DVLA unto an automated platform, after which the police and other regulatory bodies would be integrated onto the platform to help forestall illegal driver licensing.
She cautioned against the public dealing with 'Goro-boys' and encouraged license seekers to report the untoward activities of DVLA officers to higher ranking officials of the authority, who would be dealt with to deter other officers from replicating such acts.
GNA
By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA
