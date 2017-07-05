TOP STORIES
in life we all make mistakes, accepting it and making amends as soon as possible is wat matters.By: kes
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
What Explains The Apathy That We So Often See In Ghana?
I travelled to Ada this past weekend. After one has left Tema, the landscape on either side of the road seems to lie empty. Nobody wants to cultivate these vast lands? Are they the product of our well-known apathy?
True, the presence at the roadside of piles and piles of watermelons suggests that some type of farming is taking place somewhere in the area. But why are the farmers only producing watermelons?
What about the foodstuffs with what must be a relatively higher market value – cassava, cocoyam, plantain maize and yam? Is the soil not good for them? And vegetables?
I don't know the answer. What I know is that leaving the land to be developed by the processes of laissez-faire – as seems to be the case now – will not bring about the much-needed efficient agricultural production that will help to lower the cost of living for urban dwellers in particular. The involvement of agricultural extension services, as provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, can help to determine what soils are good for what crops and provide assistance in helping poor soils to become more suitable for the desired crops.
We've heard, over the years, about large agricultural projects – Dawhenya, for example. Such schemes now seem to have disappeared from the development agenda. I hope that's not the case. For such schemes could lend themselves to be seamlessly incorporated in a practicalmanner into the “One District One Factory” programme that the NPP Government has been talking about. Factories need raw materials, and the most efficient factories are those that are sited at localities where they can draw on nearby sources of raw materials. Nearby sources, however, cannot create themselves. They must be envisioned and developed through joint action by the Central Government, district/municipal administrations and private individuals.
Will the NPP be able to inspire the people in the rural areas to work together to establish such schemes and make them profitable? It's not going to be easy, for some people loathe the idea of state participation in economic activity and will do everything to sabotage such schemes, while others regard private entrepreneurs as nothing more than thieves whose only interest is to maximise profits, robbing the society blind while doing so.
But under the right circumstances, people can change their practices and – especially – their attitude. They just need to be organised the correct way. This means the Government's plans for “One District One Factory” must be expertly crafted not by people who can talk, but by those with real knowhow; people who actually believe in compromise; people with a pragmatic turn of mind to whom production matters more than the modeof production. Or theories of production, for that marter!
The Ada Waterfront has become a very attractive proposition. Some of the houses on the beach, with their private jetties and outhouses, are extremely beautiful. The place is breezy, and the water calm enough to allow for enjoyable boat-rides, even for a land animal like yours truly. The people who have had the foresight to build the place up will stand to gain a lot when tourists discover that they can hire private holiday homes for days or weeks and enjoy themselves in comfort and safety.
However, I did not notice much activity there by the Tourist Ministry, and I sincerely hope they're not leaving everything to private capital. If the development of the place is left to private capital alone, it will become an enclave for the super-rich, and the locals will resent that and create an unpleasant atmosphere for holiday-makers. The state should therefore step in at an early date and provide facilities that will enable ordinary people too to enjoy the place. For definitely it could become a paradise – and just a stone's throw away from over-crowded Accra.
Driving back to Accra from Ada was scary in places. The road was very dark indeed – not a single lamp-post seemed to be working (if some had been erected, that is!) and there were stretches of road where none had been envisaged at all. I hope our government will make the improvement of road safety one of their main concerns. Bad and potentially unsafe roads deter people from travelling, and if they do not travel, a people cannot exchange ideas and make progress.
There were a few spots on the road that seemed to be waiting for accidents to happen. One spot was particularly dangerous – the tarmac had caved in, to a depth of at least four feet, and since there was nothing to indicate that there was a deep gully there, the spot was inviting some unfortunate driver to dive into the gully at speed and lose control of his vehicle when it bumped up again. The road maintenance team of the area should urgently find that spot and rectify the situation before an unfortunate accident happens there.
Driving at night exposes one to some droll practices. Who allowed truck drivers (and some taxi drivers, it appears) to install green lightsat the back of their vehicles? I saw at least three vehicles which had green lights at the back, in addition to the normal red tail-lights they are obliged to use! Is it just kertcher [style] or what? The ingenuity of Ghanaian road-users seems never to end. Does anyone remember a time when it became fashionable to put on one's flashers at a road junction, to indicate that one was going straight on, and not turning either to the right or to the left? Wasn't that funny!
Another observation I have made while travelling on our roads is that the toll-booths on some of the roads are becoming counter-productive, in that they create long traffic bottlenecks which make drivers so tense that when they pass the toll-booths, they are tempted to over-speed to make up for lost time. This makes it more likely for them to be involved in accidents. I therefore think the idea of toll-booths should be revisited, for what is meant to become an economic gain could very easily become too dangerously expensive in social cost terms.
On the way to Ada, I noticed that at the end of the Accra-Tema motorway, the road is being widened to provide better shoulders. This, I believe, is meant to save drivers from parking on the road and setting up death-traps for themselves and others. If that is so, it is a very good idea indeed, and one wonders why it took so long to realise the need for something like that. It would be even better if an under-pass was created at the end of the motorway, to ease the congestion which is almost always present there. Why do our road-builders adore roundabouts and T-junctions so much? They just waste a lot of time and create bad vibes in drivers.
The Winneba Round-about, for instance, is one place that needs immediate attention. There always seems to be a traffic jam there. Yet its importance – in providing access to Accra and the Central Region as well as Agona Swedru – cannot be over-emphasised.
Talking of Swedru, I enjoyed my brief visit there, with Ken Amankwaa, chair of the Ghana Sixty Years On committee, to launch a brass band competition to mark the ongoing process of awakening Ghanaians to what their country has become 60 years after independence.
The brass bands that attended the launching of the competition were the Central Region Band of the Ghana Police; the Agona Kwanyaku Brass Band; the Swedru Brass Band, and the Mfantsipim School Brass Band. They provided very good music which inspired many people to dance, and to remember those days (in villages which are blessed with brass bands) when everyone danced with abandon because we believed that “bad dancing does not kill the earth!” (Asa bone nkum asaase!)
Many a village “romance” started at such a brass band performance, and I noticed that the young ones of today are also carrying on the tradition, despite the advent of “Rap”, “Azonto” and the other modern physical contortions that are classified as “dances”!
Long live “hi-life” and the brass band, say I.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Cameron Duodu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article