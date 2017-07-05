TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Court Adjourns Sosu’s Case To July 11
The Court of Appeal has adjourned the case of the suspension of human rights lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu to Tuesday July 11.
Mr Sosu is seeking to annul the ban imposed on him by the General Legal Council (GLC) after he was handed a three-year ban for ethical misconduct including touting.
Dissatisfied with the GLC’s verdict on him, Mr Sosu filed the case seeking to set aside the ban to enable him continue practising as a lawyer.
During the hearing on Tuesday July 4, lawyer for the GLC, Kizito Beyuo, pleaded for an adjournment saying the suspended lawyer had made some allegations against some members of the GLC which require an appropriate response.
Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, therefore, granted the request and adjourned proceedings to July 11.
