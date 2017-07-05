TOP STORIES
BOST Engaged In Organised Crime—Group
The Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) believes that the sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Energy and Zup Oil by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) is a serious crime that has been perpetrated.
BOST has been accused of selling the off-spec product to these two unlicensed companies.
Sammy Gyamfi, the convener of CSJ, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday July 4, said: “We believe this transaction is the biggest organised crime that has been perpetrated against the people of Ghana.
“We are fortified in our belief that section 11 (1) of the NPA Act 691 of 2005 provides that ‘a person shall not engage in a business or a commercial activity in the downstream industry unless that person has been granted a licence for that purpose by the board of the NPA’.
“This provision is reinforced by section 32 of the same Act, but shockingly it has been established by the NPA that Movenpiina Energy and Zup Oil are not legally licensed to operate in the downstream petroleum sector of Ghana.
“Therefore, the reckless decision of the BOST MD, Mr Alfred Obeng, to sell five million litres of fuel to Movenpiina Energy and the subsequent sale of over 470,000 litres of the said contaminated fuel by Movenpiina Energy to Zup Oil is a serious violation of the law and a threat to the security, health, and safety of the entire Ghanaian public.”
