Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
AMA To Exhume Corpses Buried Without Proper Permits

3News.com
1 hour ago | General News

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has warned it will exhume corpses buried at the various cemeteries within the metropolis without the proper payments and permits.

According to the AMA, some people have been burying corpses without recourse to the Assembly, noting such individuals connive with grave wardens to bury their corpses without paying for the grave space.

It said payment for grave space at the cemeteries within the metropolis must be to its Public Health Department for the proper documentation and permits to be issued before corpses can be buried. “…All burial permits should have a hologram and receipts of payment made available for verification before burial at the cemeteries,” the AMA said in a statement Tuesday.

It has consequently warned the public against making such payments to its grave wardens as that could lead to the exhumation of their corpses and prosecution.

