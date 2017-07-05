TOP STORIES
Ask God For Forgiveness Not Me— Mahama’s Father To Residents Of Denkyira Oboase
Father of Late Major Maxwell Mahama, Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd), has directed residents of Denkyira Obuasi to go to God instead and ask for His forgiveness for destroying his creation (Major Mahama).
In an exclusive interview with Akwasi Boateng host of "Maakye' educative show on Hot93.9fm, Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd) stated that, the people of Denkyira Obuasi should not ask for his forgiveness for the brutal murder of his son that happened on their land by some residents of the town, but rather, their apologies should be directed at God Almighty because the late Major was God's creation whose life was whisked away tragically.
"For me and my wife, with the sorrows that are still buried in our hearts we can not just get up and say I have forgiven you and you, that is what I have been saying. Who I'm I to say that I have forgiven them, I'm no body." He said.
He added that, "So far as the creation of Maxwell Mahama is concerned; he is a creation of God so they should go to God and ask for His forgiveness for destroying his creation not me because I did not create Maxwell, I just Fathered him but the Creator Himself is Almighty God so if you destroy somebody's property, you go to the person and ask for forgiveness. I don't have anything against them I only want justice but the one they should apologise to is God."
