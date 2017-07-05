TOP STORIES
Money and wealth are but a state of the mind - no government will give them to you.By: Seidu Batuga
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Mexican mayor 'marries' crocodile in traditional ceremony
The mayor of a Mexican town married a crocodile as part of a centuries-old tradition to bring an abundant harvest to the fishing town.
Mayor Victor Aguilar of San Pedro Huamelula wed his reptilian bride Friday in a ceremony symbolizing the union of two indigenous groups, the Chontales and the Huaves.
Legend holds the once-conflicting groups merged when the prince of the Chontales and the princess of the Huaves fell in love and were married.
The mayor in the wedding ceremony represents the Chontales prince, while the crocodile represents the Huale princess.
The ceremony, which the town holds as part of festivities honoring St. Peter, the town's patron saint, is said to bring good luck for the town's fishing harvest.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News