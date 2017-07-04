TOP STORIES
Jesus Christ targets sinners to bring them into light so the satan also targets the righteous to send them into darkness.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
AMA warns public against illegal burial of corpses
Accra, July 4, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has warned its sextons and wardens in Accra to desist from burying corpses without due payment for grave space.
It said all payments concerning grave space in the Metropolis should be made at the Public Health Department at Adjabeng and not at the cemeteries.
A statement signed by Numo Blafo Omeatu III, the Public Relation Officer of the AMA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, called on the public to go through the proper procedures of acquiring permits to avoid their corpses being exhumed and the owners prosecuted.
It said the attention of the AMA had been drawn to the burial of corpses by some individuals without paying for the space with the support of sextons and wardens in public cemeteries in Accra.
'In addition, all burial permits should have a hologram and receipts of payment made available for verification before burial at the cemeteries,' the statement said, adding that the public should take note to avoid being embarrassed and prosecuted.
GNA
