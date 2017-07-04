TOP STORIES
A beautiful woman is the one that has the qualities of a man and woman .By: JUSTICE ANKRAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
CAMFED Ghana holds congress for tertiary beneficiaries
Kumasi, July 4, GNA - Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), in partnership with the Master Card Foundation (MCF), has held a three-day congress and graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of its scholarship programme in Kumasi.
Dubbed: 'Change Makers Congress,' the event assembled more than 600 girls from various tertiary institutions, which were under the MCF' scholars programme with the CAMFED.
The three-day event was used to educate the participants on leadership and education, which formed part of the CAMFED's vision to empower girl-child education and leadership.
Mrs Sally Ofori-Yeboah, the CAMFED's Programmes Manager for Further Education in Ghana, commended the graduands for their feat and gave the assurance that CAMFED would strengthen its annual congresses to train all beneficiaries to soar higher in their educational journey.
Mrs Ofori-Yeboah charged the young graduates to shun unhealthy comparisons in the corporate world but work assiduously to attain greater heights while remaining responsible and committed towards the growth of the CAMFED's Alumni network dubbed: 'Cama Network.'
The participants were taken through Entrepreneurship and Career choices, Effective Communication Skills, Emotional Intelligence, managing depression, and life choices, relationship and good dressing skills.
Dr Samuel Yawson, a Clinical Psychologist, who spoke on education, cautioned the students against engaging in activities that caused depression and urged them to take full control of their lives and concentrate on their education and careers.
Ms Nackie Agbettor, the Chief Executive Officer of Novan Company, called on the participants to embrace entrepreneurship as an alternative source of income and economic growth.
She said there were limited job opportunities in the public sector and it was prudent for young graduates to consider entrepreneurship as a lucrative source of income to mitigate youth unemployment.
She encouraged the graduates and the participants to identify their skills and capabilities and develop them for their economic growth.
Ms Emmanuelle Addo, the Former President of the Scholar's Council, and a student of the University of Ghana, applauded the move undertaken by CAMFED to help develop the leadership potentials of young persons in Africa.
'I have learnt a lot about personal branding and making life choices,' Ms Addo said, and commended the officials of CAMFED and speakers for the education.
Ms Jennifer Asiedu of the Ghana Institute of Journalism also expressed excitement for partaking in the congress, saying she would share with others what she had learnt.
GNA
By Janet Zeylisa Dauda, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Education