Bartenders Association wants hotels to serve local drinks
Accra, July, 4, GNA - Mr Daniel Ronald Tetteh, President of the Bartenders Association of Ghana (BTAGH) has called on hotel managers to ensure that clients are served locally-made alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
He said he had observed that many hotels served foreign drinks, sidelining locally made drinks and said that was not good for Ghana's tourism market.
'It does not augur well in promoting Ghana Tourism to the luxury and upscale guests and tourists visiting the country, 'he said at a roundtable conference hosted by the Institute of Bartenders (IBT), for members.
The conference was on the theme: Drink Ghana, Eat Ghana and let's promote brand Ghana
The Institute of Bartenders (IBT) has been established as the professional training arm of the Bartenders Association of Ghana. It was created to fill the gap in the lack of professional training and qualifications framework for Bartenders in Ghana by developing short courses and vocational training modules for both entry-level and experienced Bartenders.
Mr Tetteh said Ghana is presently exporting locally-produced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to the world but defeated the purpose of gastronomic tourism if locally produced drinks were not served especially in big hotels.
Dr Jean Yaw Twum Lukaz, Leader of the Bartenders Association of Ghana, said hotels tend to discredit the competence of the Food and Drugs Authority if they failed to serve our own locally made drinks.
He called for continuous innovation in the tourism industry.
GNA
