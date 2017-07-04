modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

TMA fetes senior citizens on republic day

GNA
21 minutes ago | Social News

By Isaac Newton Tetteh
Tema, July 4, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has feted senior citizens in the Metropolis in commemoration of Ghana's 57th Republican day celebration.

The occasion was used to award 300 aged in the Metropolis with half piece of cloth and handbags while they were treated to live band high life tunes, food and drinks.

Mr Felix Mensah Annang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended them for contributing their quota towards the development of Ghana when they were in active service.

Mr Annang-La said the celebration was to acknowledge their 'selfless efforts and share in their fond memories' about the country when they were young.

He added that TMA was considering giving opportunities to the aged to own small scale businesses in the Metropolis to occupy themselves even as they were on pension.

According to him, to make healthcare accessible to the aged, his outfit would in the near future construct a specialised hospital dedicated to providing quality healthcare to the aged.

He further promised to add some of the senior citizens to his council of elders who would advise him on his agenda to restore Tema to its former glory.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

First Lady Calls For Resolute Leadership In Dealing With Adolescent Re...

4 hours ago

No Cover-up In BOST Saga – Agyarko

5 hours ago

quot-img-1If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete!

By: Jasper Cudjoe Adamah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line