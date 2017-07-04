TOP STORIES
If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete!By: Jasper Cudjoe Adamah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
TMA fetes senior citizens on republic day
By Isaac Newton Tetteh
Tema, July 4, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has feted senior citizens in the Metropolis in commemoration of Ghana's 57th Republican day celebration.
The occasion was used to award 300 aged in the Metropolis with half piece of cloth and handbags while they were treated to live band high life tunes, food and drinks.
Mr Felix Mensah Annang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended them for contributing their quota towards the development of Ghana when they were in active service.
Mr Annang-La said the celebration was to acknowledge their 'selfless efforts and share in their fond memories' about the country when they were young.
He added that TMA was considering giving opportunities to the aged to own small scale businesses in the Metropolis to occupy themselves even as they were on pension.
According to him, to make healthcare accessible to the aged, his outfit would in the near future construct a specialised hospital dedicated to providing quality healthcare to the aged.
He further promised to add some of the senior citizens to his council of elders who would advise him on his agenda to restore Tema to its former glory.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News