Make Kpone-Katamanso a municipality
By Laudia Sawer
Kpone (GAR), July 4, GNA - Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso District Chief Executive, has appealed to the government to upgrade the District to a municipality status.
Mr Appiah said all necessary conditions for upgrading of the district can be satisfied hence their push for the upgrading.
The Kpone-Katamanso District which has its administration at Kpone was ceded off the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in 2012.
He added that the District exceeded the classification criteria threshold for a municipality.
'According to the 2010 Population and Housing Census, the District has a total population of 114,617 people (with a projected annual growth rate of 2.9 per cent) which exceeds the threshold population of 95,000 people for a municipality', he stated in a sessional address during the Assembly's First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session.
He indicated that the population pattern of the District had gone beyond the single compact settlement to cosmopolitan in nature with varied ethnic groups and densely populated communities.
According to the DCE, due to the low placement of the area as a district, a lot of benefits were denied the people while their neighbours in the adjourning communities enjoying such largess.
He stated for instance that 'the Urban Development Grant (UDG) and Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) project are implemented by the Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies only'.
The DCE further said the World Bank was assisting the same Assemblies to implement their street naming and property addressing programmes to the disadvantage of the district assemblies adding that 'ironically, the needs and challenges of the Kpone-Katamanso District surpass that of most of the Municipalities'.
GNA
