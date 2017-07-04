TOP STORIES
President Akufo-Addo signs eight AU Treaties
Accra, July 4, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday signed eight Treaties, Protocols and Charters of the African Union, on the side-lines of the 29th AU Summit currently on-going in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The Treaties are: the Constitution for the African Civil Aviation Commission; Protocol on the establishment of the African Monetary Fund; the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection; and the Road Safety Charter.
The rest are: Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of older persons; Statute of the African Minerals Development Centre, Statute of the Pan African Intellectual Property Organisation; and the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Co-operation.
President Akufo-Addo said: 'These are all important building blocks for us all to facilitate the integration of our continent, especially to deal with issues of economic development.'
He urged his colleague heads of state to have an attitude that; 'once the obligations are made on paper, we sign them and bring them into life.'
Mrs Amira ElFadil, the AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the importance accorded to the key policy instruments for advancing the African Union Agenda in the sectors of roads, maritime, transport, Information and Communication Technology and cyber security.
'By personally signing these instruments, you are, as always, giving us great inspiration to accelerate the implementation and I thank you,' she said.
GNA
By Ken Sackey, GNA
