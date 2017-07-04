TOP STORIES
Do not be ostentatious about your achievement so far because some people have achieved at least twice as much.By: Sam
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Lousy BNI report set to make ministerial oil committee impotent- Minority
The Minority in Parliament has rubbished a Bureau of National Investigations report which cleared the boss of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) of any wrongdoing in the oil contamination saga.
The National Democratic Congress legislators insist the report is nothing more than a cover up of events surrounding the contamination of 5 million liters of fuel at BOST.
After a minority press conference, the ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee Adam Mutawakilu told Joy FM’s Parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku Gakpo “government must take Ghanaians a little serious.”
“Can we be more serious about governance?” he questioned, impugning the credibility of the BNI report and the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko who read out the report of the BNI.
The Minister quoted the BNI report as saying the BOST boss Alfred Obeng cannot be held culpable for the contamination of the fuel.
According to Boakye Agyarko the 5 million litres of oil was contaminated on January 18, 2017 several weeks before Alfred Obeng was appointed as head.
Contrary to suggestions that the BOST boss failed to do enough due diligence before awarding the contaminated oil contract to Movenpiina, the Minister said Mr Obeng only followed existing practice at BOST.
According to him, in 2015 when 8 million liters of fuel was contaminated it was also sold to an unlicensed company.
He also stated that Mr Alfred Obeng sold the contaminated oil at a higher price of 1.30 pesewas, higher than it would have originally been sold.
While he regretted the phenomenon of contaminated oil, he said the BOST cannot be held liable for fall outs in the contamination saga.
He also dismissed claims that Movenpiina was owned by the BOST.
Boakye Agyarko said the ministerial committee constituted to investigate the fuel contamination saga will still go ahead with its investigations despite the BNI finding.
But in a reaction, Adam Mutawakilu told Joseph Opoku Gakpo the claims in the BNI report are ridiculous.
He mocked government’s sudden trust and belief in the work of the BNI, when officials, had in opposition, dismissed every report of investigation submitted by BNI.
According to him the BNI report was to prejudice the work of the ministerial committee and to make its subsequent findings “impotent.”
He did not understand how a committee will be set up, given a terms of reference but will not be given a deadline on which it would complete its work.
Mutawakilu said the work of the committee will amount to nothing.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics