TOP STORIES
If you are not bumping heads with the devil, then you are heading the same direction with him.By: Bismark Omari Somu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
McDan picks 3 top Awards at Shipping Awards
Shipping and Logistics giants McDan Group of Companies has added yet another milestone to its credentials by picking up three Awards in the prestigious Ghana Shippers Awards recently held in Accra.
The Group chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley picked up the coveted Best Entrepreneur Award, underlining his quality as a leader and a man with a great business acumen.
He was not alone. The company shrugged off stiff competition from recognized companies to win the Brand of the year Award as well as Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award.
Dr Daniel McKorley
Head of Sales and Marketing of McDan Shipping Company Limited, Mr Obodai Sai in a post-event interview said: "We have always stood for excellence, and will continue to set high standards in the industry. Certainly, this will urge us on to go the extra mile. Of course, team work with inspiration from our great leader-Dr McKorley played a key role in this feat."
The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play significant role in the growth and development of this industry, while recognising the key functions with the industry that promote growth and sustainability.
This year's Awards was on the theme “Recognizing achievement in the shipping industry ".
The McDan Group has supported countless entities and individuals and has played a major role in supporting education, sports and the arts industry in Ghana.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News