No Cover-up In BOST Saga – Agyarko
Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has refuted allegations by the Minority of a cover-up by National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) following the report by the state security agencies exonerating the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng, in the recent contaminated fuel saga.
The BNI after investigations cleared Mr Boateng of any wrongdoing in the sale of five million litres of contaminated fuel. BOST has sold the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited.
At a press conference on Tuesday June 4, Mr Agyarko dispelled suggestions of collusion.
He explained that the contaminated fuel had been fully accounted for and had not been sold to oil marketing companies.
He revealed that the contaminated fuel was currently “being quarantined” at the various depots and does not pose any danger to public safety, adding that his ministry will review and introduce new regulations on the sale and discharge of contaminated fuels. Further, it will publish a competitive tender process based on transparent advertisement for the sale of products that have become contaminated.
The ministry said it would seek to implement improved standards of operating procedures at all petroleum depots in terms of management, operation and maintenance of pipeline systems to prevent future occurrences of such “accidents” of product contamination.
Mr Agyarko noted continuous training and upgrade for operators of BOST and other petroleum depots critical.
Henceforth, he said, only registered and certified corporate entities designated to buy contaminated fuel directly from BOST would be allowed to handle such fuels and would be required to go to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to file and reconcile records of disposal.
“No unlicensed company, individual, or union member can trade in contaminated products henceforth,” he added.
He indicated that a thorough review which will last two weeks will be conducted on the operations of BOST to prevent further occurrences of fuel contamination.
