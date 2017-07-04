TOP STORIES
Karpowership engages Tema Manhean fishing community
As part of its commitment to constantly engage the community in which it operates, Karpowership Ghana Company has held a stakeholder engagement forum with various fishing groups in the Tema Manhean community.
The groups include the Tema Manhean Fishmongers and Smokers Association, Tema Manhean Fishermen Association and Canoe Owners Association.
Also present at the forum were representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a representative of the TMA Awudom Assembly.
The engagement was organized in the bid to get the community more acquainted with the operations of Karpowership. It was also to provide a platform to discuss issues of mutual benefit for both Karpowership and the people in the Manhean community.
Speaking at the engagement, Sandra Amarquaye, Communication Specialist for Karpowership Ghana Limited, reiterated the commitment of the company to the affairs of its stakeholders.
“At Karpowership, we are very concerned about the wellbeing of the people in the communities we operate in that is why we constantly keep in touch through such fora,” she said.
Miss Amarquaye explained that Karpowership would continue to adhere to all environmental standards regarding its operations.
She said the company will continue to supply sustainable reliable and affordable electricity to the country, adding that Karpowership was committed to supplying the second ship before the end of this year.
Ms. Amarquaye stated that since Karpowership’s entry into the Ghanaian energy market in 2015, the company has supported the Tema Manhean community through various corporate social initiatives.
“Our corporate social initiatives are in the areas of education, health and sanitation,” she said.
“In this regard, we have adopted and furnished the ICT Lab of Manhean Anglican JHS with 30 desktop computers. We have also distributed of educational materials to the Manhean Cluster of Schools and provided a bursary for about 100 bright but needy students at the Manhean Community.”
The participants of the forum lauded Karpowership for their continued engagement and support.
The Secretary for the Tema Manhean Fishmongers and Smokers Association, Cynthia Comey, lauded Karpowership for consistently supporting and engaging the community.
Ms. Amarquaye assured the participants that Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity, and continue to invest in the community through its corporate social initiative projects.
